‘We can’t relax’ - Xavi urges Barcelona not to get carried away after Sevilla win

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told his team not to relax despite moving eight points clear at the top of La Liga after Sunday’s 3-0 win over Sevilla.

The Catalans took full advantage of Real Madrid’s defeat to Real Mallorca earlier in the day to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi, and Raphinha secured all three points for the hosts and left Xavi a very satisfied manager.

“It was a key match because the teams below had lost. Real Madrid are eight points behind us and although it’s still early days, it’s an important distance,” he said. “We always think about where we come from and now we are in a privileged situation. We like being leaders, having this advantage and the good feeling the team is giving us. We’ve played two very good games this week and that gives us a lot of confidence. “I don’t know if we’re the most reliable team in the league. We are in a good moment, but this changes. We can’t relax. This is a long race and we have to keep working with humility. The team is buying into the message. We are building something very good, but nothing has been won. Only the Super Cup. We are hungry.”

Barcelona now have a rare week off before they return to action next weekend with a trip to Villarreal in La Liga.