Messi’s brother apologizes to fans for comments about Barcelona

Mathias Messi has taken time out to apologize for his inflammatory comments about Barcelona.

Leo’s brother raised a few eyebrows when he lashed out at the club and president Joan Laporta and said Barca were a prety small club until the GOAT arrived.

The video containing the comments has, unsurprisingly, since been deleted and Mathias reckons he was just mucking about.

“I want to apologise for what I said on social networks: I was just making jokes with my son and my friends,” he wrote. “How am I going to think that of a club as big as Barcelona and their history, which has given a lot both to my family and Leo? For us, Catalonia is our second home and that is well known. I’m very sorry and I apologise to everyone, especially the Barcelona fans.” Source | Instagram

That should probably be the end of it, although president Joan Laporta is due to address reporters at a press conference today and is bound to be asked about the comments.