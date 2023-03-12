Barcelona set new La Liga record with clean sheet against Athletic

Barcelona set a new defensive record against Athletic in La Liga on Sunday after keeping yet another clean sheet.

Raphinha’s goal secured a 1-0 win for the Catalans at San Mames which means Xavi’s side have still conceded just eight league goals so far this season.

It’s a new record after 25 games, beating previous marks set by Atletico Madrid and Deportivo.

8 - @FCBarcelona have just conceded 8 goals after 25 games in @LaLigaEn this season, setting a new record in the competition at this stage after Atlético de Madrid in 1990/91 and Deportivo de La Coruña in 1993/94 (10 both). Locked. pic.twitter.com/JcAwSdmCeE — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 12, 2023

Barcelona’s victory was the ninth time this season they have won 1-0 in La Liga and has restored their nine-point lead at the top of the table.

The Catalans did need the help of VAR to preserve their clean sheet. Inaki Williams thought he had equalized late on when he ran through and smashed a shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

However, replays showed there had been a handball by Iker Munian in the build-up to the goal. Williams’ effort was disallowed, the score remained 1-0 and Barca’s took home all three points.