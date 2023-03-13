 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xavi tells Barcelona to ‘attack better’ ahead of Clasico clash

The Catalans have room for improvement

By Gill Clark
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona: Semi Final Leg One - Copa Del Rey Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has told his team they must attack better after securing yet another 1-0 win on Sunday against Athletic.

Raphinha scored the only goal of the game, but Barcelona did have other chances but couldn’t put them away.

Xavi admits it’s a familiar failing from this team and wants more from his attackers.

“It was a difficult game. In San Mames you end up suffering, and that’s what happened. It’s a golden victory for us and we take three very important points,” he said.

“We maintained the nine-point lead, and we go into the Clasico with confidence.

“But we have to get better offensively. We had two or three clear chances in the second half: from Ansu; from Balde, who didn’t choose well; from Lewandowski with a header.

“We have to improve in that aspect, be calmer and more patient and play more in the attacking half. Defensive solidity must also be valued, but it’s true that we have to attack better.”

Barcelona now face another Clasico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday before domestic competition pauses for an international break.

