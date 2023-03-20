Xavi says Barcelona deserved ‘huge win’ over Real Madrid

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was a happy man after seeing his side beat Real Madrid to move 12 points clear of their fierce rivals at the top of La Liga.

The manager was quick to say the title race is not over just yet but made it clear that he feels it’s a big moment for his players.

“It’s not decided, still a lot of games to play, but it’s huge,” he said. “I think we deserved the win, we were better, we created more chances.

“The team really gave everything, we worked on defense and offense in everything. It’s a huge win for us. We gain a lot of confidence with this win.”

Xavi also spoke about his decision to start Sergi Roberto over Franck Kessie and admitted he was thrilled to see both men on the scoresheet, with the Ivorian netting the winner after arriving as a substitute.

“I had some doubts, Sergi or Franck - who? Those were the two options I had,” he added. “Finally it worked well because both scored. They were both heroes.”

Xavi now has his team in a commanding position to win La Liga ahead of the final 12 games of the season. The team return to action after the international break on April 1 against bottom side Elche.