Gavi’s camp respond to rumours about Barcelona midfielder’s attitude

Gavi has been in the spotlight this week, and not just because he’s losing his No. 6 shirt at Barcelona, as the teenager’s attitude has been called into question.

It all started with a report from Relevo that claimed the RFEF weren’t happy with the teenager’s attitude during the recent international break.

The report claimed Gavi didn’t really want to show up to a signing event with the Spain team, although he did after being told he had to, and had then caused a bit of tension on the training pitch with his typically aggressive approach.

There was also a claim that Gavi had complained about being played on the left of the attack for Spain. All of which had left the RFEF ‘worried’ about the teenager.

Mundo Deportivo were then swiftly on the phone to the RFEF to ask about the claims and were told Gavi’s behavior had been “exemplary.” He apparently didn’t want to go to the signing because he’d taken a whack to the head and was not feeling great.

The RFEF also admitted that Gavi does go in strong in training, but he’s not the only one, and made it clear that tensions on the training ground do tend to happen with teams from time to time.

COPE have now gone even further and been in touch with Gavi’s camp. They’ve been told there is “outrage” at the recent claims and think it’s a campaign stemming from Real Madrid.

Gavi’s camp think that Los Blancos aren’t happy with him, after a couple of Clasico clashes with Dani Ceballos, but say the teenager is calm and thinking only about football at present.

All of which should add a bit of extra spice to the next Clasico which really isn’t far away now. Real Madrid are due at the Camp Nou on April 5 for the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final and trail 1-0 from the first leg.