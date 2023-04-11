Xavi ‘not worried’ by Barcelona’s form after Girona draw

Xavi Hernandez insisted he’s not worried by his Barcelona team after watching another underwhelming display against Girona.

The Catalans were held to a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou and struggled to create many chances during the 90 minutes.

Indeed the hosts could have been beaten but were given a huge let-off when Castellanos missed a superb opportunity for Girona.

Here’s what Xavi made of it all:

“We’re in a very good situation and I’m not worried. The game was good, with lots of chances,” he said. “We did some very good things, we were very good at pressing high and winning balls back.”

The draw does increase Barca’s lead to 13 points, after Madrid were beaten by Villarreal over the weekend, which is one reason why Xavi’s feeling so calm.

“We would have taken this gap before the start of the season,” he said. “When you don’t win and, even more so at home, you think that we could be 15 points ahead, but we have to look at it positively and we are 13 points clear.”

Barcelona remain heavy favorites to claim top spot but they are badly missing their injured players right now and certainly aren’t playing like champions.