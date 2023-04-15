Barcelona look to rebound from Monday's snoozefest against Girona and take another step towards the La Liga title when they travel to Madrid to face Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez.

Despite dropping two points at home Barça increased their lead at the top of the table to 13 points and are now six wins away from mathematically clinching the title regardless of what Real Madrid do in the next few weeks.

But winning at Getafe won't be easy as the Azulones have been a thorn in Barça's side for many years and are desperate for a result this weekend in their fight against relegation. Here's how we think Barça will line up on Sunday afternoon.

Defense

Xavi Hernández could see some of his best players back from injury over the next week or so as Andreas Christensen, Pedri and Frenkie De Jong are making good progress in their recovery, but all three and Ousmane Dembélé remain out for this one.

Without four key starters the Blaugrana don't have many options to change the team that started last week, so it would be a surprise to see anyone other Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Eric García and Alejandro Balde at the back.

Midfield

Pedri and De Jong have been sorely missed in Barça's midfield and both Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie have done very poorly trying to replace them in recent games. It's hard to see both of them starting this one and Xavi will most likely stay away from the four-midfielder system for the time being.

If that's the case we'll once again see Gavi through the middle which is his best position, and Sergio Busquets will anchor the center of the park looking to have a bigger impact on the game this time. Roberto most likely starts over Kessie in the other midfield slot, though the Ivorian could easily get a chance to start this one if Xavi opts for some small rotations.

Attack

Barça are expected to once again start with three forwards, but they all need to play better than they did on Monday. Ansu Fati came the closest to a good performance against Girona, and the Prince deserves to keep his spot on the left wing.

Robert Lewandowski played through a sore back on Monday which could help explain his rough night, so the Pole should be better on Sunday if he's healthy. On the right it'll be between Raphinha and Ferran Torres, and considering how badly Raphinha played in his last two starts it wouldn't be a bad idea to give Ferran a run from the start in what has been his best position this season.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Roberto, Busquets, Gavi; Ferran, Lewandowski, Fati (4-3-3)

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Getafe? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!