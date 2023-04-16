The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Madrid for their next La Liga game against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Sunday's clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André Ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 4. Ronald Araujo, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre, 40. Aleix Garrido

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha, 38. Angel Alarcón

There are good injury news in the horizon as the four starters currently out through injury are expected back over the next two games, but Frenkie De Jong (hamstring), Pedri (hamstring), Andreas Christensen (calf) and Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) remain out for this one. To help make up the numbers in midfield and up front, Xavi calls up youth academy stars Aleix Garrido and Angel Alarcón as well as Pablo Torre from Barça Atlètic.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Eric, Balde; Roberto, Busquets, Gavi; Ferran, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET (Barcelona), 3.15pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 10.15am ET, 7.15pm PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!