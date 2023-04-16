Xavi not happy with pitch and kick-off time after Barcelona’s draw with Getafe

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez made it clear he didn’t like Getafe’s pitch or the fact his team had to play in the afternoon after seeing the Catalans labor to another 0-0 draw.

The manager spoke out after another poor performance from his team and tried to put his finger on where it’s all going wrong right now.

“The pitch held us back. We expected it, we trained on a dry pitch on Saturday. It is difficult to play here and it is not good for the spectacle. The ball gets stuck, it’s even bad for Getafe,” he said. “It’s fundamental that the pitch is in good condition. But it is not an excuse and we have to get back on track. A point is not the worst considering how uncomfortable it was. “We’re used to playing without the sun, to playing at night. But we have to get used to it, next Sunday we will play again at this time, I don’t want it to sound like an excuse but we have to adapt.”

Xavi has work to do this week to try and get his team back in shape ahead of a clash against an in-form Atletico Madrid side next weekend at the Camp NOu.