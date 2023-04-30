Raphinha on Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona debut: I was playing for my local team at 15!

Raphinha spoke about Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal after the team’s 4-0 win over Real Betis on Saturday at the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian scored and assisted in the win, while Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player to debut for Barcelona after coming on as a substitute at the age of 15.

Raphinha was asked what he was doing at the age of 15 and came up with the following response.

“I was speaking with the other players, I think I was playing for my neighbourhood team,“ he said. “Seeing him enter this stadium with all these people is incredible, it would have been better if he scored, but he will score in a better moment and will be very important for the club.”

Raphinha also spoke about his own form and his team’s win which followed a disappointing defeat at Rayo last time out.

“I’ll never say I’m at my best moment. I can always improve a little bit more, but a goal and an assist and also to win, means I’m happy,” he added. “The last game was difficult for us against Rayo. We had to respond tonight, that was why this game was so important “Xavi told us we couldn’t repeat that performance. We needed a change in attitude tonight. We know that we have to play this way every week if we are to win La Liga.”

Barcelona’s win means the Catalans remain 11 points clear with six games left to play. Xavi’s side return to action in midweek against Osasuna at the Camp Nou.