Elche file official complaint against Barcelona for Gavi inclusion in La Liga clash

The Catalans are calm about the situation, but Elche are still trying to claim the points from Saturday’s game

By Renato Tavares
Elche CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

La Liga relegation favorites Elche have filed an official complaint to the Spanish Federation requesting Barcelona to forfeit their 4-0 win in their clash last weekend due to the inclusion of Gavi, which according to Elche is in violation of the Federation’s rules. The complaint was filed just three minutes before the deadline on Tuesday.

Gavi was initially granted first team status by a Catalan court in late January, but a second court reversed the decision claiming that Barça didn’t present the case in a timely manner, which forced the young midfielder to retain his Under-19 status and change his squad number back to #30.

Elche claim that Gavi is now ineligible to play since his first team license was cancelled, but that never officially happened. The initial court ruling in Barça’s favor was only provisional, so his first team license was never really in effect.

Barça are very calm about the situation, according to multiple reports from Catalan media. The club consulted both La Liga and the Federation last Friday to make sure they could select Gavi and were given the OK by both for the reasons explained above, so they are not worried about the possibility of losing the three points gained on the pitch on Saturday.

