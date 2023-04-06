Mateu Lahoz will return to Camp Nou for the first time since Barcelona Derby disaster

The most controversial referee in Spanish football will make his less-than-triumphant return to the Spotify Camp Nou for Barcelona’s next La Liga match.

Antonio Mateu Lahoz has been designated by the Spanish Federation to take charge of Monday’s league clash between Barça and Girona at the Greatest Stadium on Earth, in what will be Lahoz’s first game back at Camp Nou since his incredible performance in the Catalan Derby between Barça and Espanyol last New Year’s Eve.

That was Barça’s first game after the World Cup and the match ended in a 1-1 draw after Marcos Alonso gave away a silly penalty late in the contest, but the overwhelming story of the game was Lahoz and his one-man show.

The 46-year-old, who had been sent home early from the World Cup after a disaster run of performances in Qatar, set his own personal record with 16 yellow cards and two reds. 11 of the bookings came in the final 15 minutes of the game, and Barça’s Jordi Alba was sent off for two yellow cards received in less than three minutes.

Lahoz is expected to retire at the end of the season, so this could very well be his final time in charge of a Barcelona match. Will he go out in a blaze of glory?