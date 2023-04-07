La Liga may relax salary limits for summer transfer window - report

According to a report from Relevo via Football Espana, La Liga may be considering measures to ease the financial restrictions on salary this summer. The report outlines that so many clubs are having trouble sticking to the current regulations, they may temporarily reduce some of the guidelines.

This would still mean that Barcelona need to make some changes to fit within even watered-down guidelines, but it could make their life easier for them. I would argue it would be beneficial for all parties involved for the restrictions to be a bit easier for, say, Lionel Messi to be able to come back to the league. I’ve never understood the hostility from the league for one of the most marketable players in the world to come back to a competition that badly needs stars, but that’s another conversation.

At the very least these restrictions would ease the struggle for clubs like Real Betis, Villarreal, Sevilla, Barça, and Atlético Madrid who have all been forced to make serious reductions in spending to fit within the limits. That would lead to better signings, better competition, and more revenue for the entire league.

Seems like a good idea.