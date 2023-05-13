Sergi Roberto passed fit for Barcelona’s trip to Espanyol

Barcelona have confirmed that Sergi Roberto has been passed fit and is in the squad to face Espanyol on Sunday.

Roberto has been out for a month with a hamstring injury but has now been given the green light to return to action.

The decision means that Xavi has a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of Sunday’s match at Cornella.

Sergi Roberto is fit and in the squad for #EspanyolBarça! pic.twitter.com/U6z5zxQ2k6 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 13, 2023

Barcelona can, of course, win the league this weekend depending on results. A victory against Espanyol will confirm top spot, although Barca will be crowned champions before kick-off if Real Madrid and Atletico drop points.

Xavi made it clear just how much he wants to win the league this weekend at his pre-match press conference when asked how his team are shaping up ahead of the game.

“We are at 200%. We are training well, really excited, we want to win this league. It would be a really important trophy for the club. It would be a great season if we win the league,” he said.

Sunday’s game is also important at the other end of the table. Espanyol are battling to avoid relegation and start the weekend in the drop zone.