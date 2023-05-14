WATCH: Barcelona players chased off pitch by Espanyol fans after winning La Liga

Barcelona players were chased off the pitch by Espanyol fans after clinching the league title on Sunday with a 4-2 win.

Goals from Alejandro Balde, Jules Kounde and a Robert Lewandowski double ensured Xavi’s side have been crowned champions for the 2022-23 season.

The players celebrated after the final whistle but it didn’t last long, as Espanyol fans made their way onto the pitch and headed for the players.

Barca stars were quick to rush to the safety of the dressing room, as the home fans expressed their anger at the result and the club’s current situation.

This is mad. An absolute disgrace. Espanyol fans invading the pitch trying to assault Barça players & staff celebrating their league title. Footage is shocking.@TheAthleticFC pic.twitter.com/1B3THBlq0B — Pol Ballús (@polballus) May 14, 2023

There were also some angry scenes in the tunnel after the players had left the pitch.

Barcelona players in the tunnel after Espanyol fans rushed the pitch. pic.twitter.com/i4GcM6JwSq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2023

Fans were spotted throwing objects and voicing their anger at the club’s board. While Barca are champions, Espanyol remain mired in trouble at the bottom of the table and face a battle to avoid the drop.

There are now just four games left to play, with Espanyol set to face Rayo, Atletico, Valencia and Almeria in their run-in.