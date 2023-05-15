‘A job well done’ - Xavi reacts to Barcelona winning La Liga title

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez was a happy man after seeing his team clinch the title on Sunday with a win over Espanyol.

The Catalans have been crowned champions with four games left to play, handing Xavi his first La Liga crown as manager.

Here’s what he had to say after the victory:

“Magnificent feeling. A job well done. This started in July. 10 months of work, sacrifice. The fans, the club, deserve it. It gives us stability and security that things are being done well,” he said. “We have sealed La Liga with a fantastic game. We have been brilliant. The team has relaxed at the end and they have shown pride. We have won La Liga in a derby, which is not normal.”

Xavi also spoke about the scenes after the final whistle as Barca players were chased off the pitch by angry Espanyol fans.

“The celebration is normal, but I understand that we’re not at home and you can’t be disrespectful,” he added. “I know it’s difficult to control, but I’ve told them that the best thing was to go in now.”

Barcelona are expected to hold a bus parade on Monday through the streets of the city to celebrate their league title triumph.