Barcelona’s celebrations of the 2022-23 La Liga title are officially over after the champions lifted the trophy at home following Saturday’s loss to Real Sociedad, and now they have three games left on the schedule before the league season ends.

The first is away to Real Valladolid, who are playing for survival and running out of time in the relegation scrap. They badly need a result and will give everything to take points from the champions in front of the home crowd, while Barça will look to rebound from a tough defeat and have a solid finish to the campaign.

Here’s how we think Xavi Hernández will line up his troops for Tuesday’s battle:

Defense

Xavi is expected to continue his rotations in this one to not only rest the heavy-minute players from the season but to also give chances to the fringe members of the first team, but he’ll also try to put out a competitive side that wants to get back to winning ways.

At the back, Ronald Araujo is expected to return after being rested at the weekend with what the club called a “calf problem”, but there is no indication the Uruguayan has a real injury and will be fully fit after getting 10 days off since his last appearance. Jules Kounde was substituted at halftime in the last game and will probably feature in this one, most likely at right-back if Araujo is indeed back.

The other two spots are up for grabs, with Marcos Alonso, Eric García and Jordi Alba the most likely to feature with Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde in need of a rest. We go with Alonso and Alba here.

Midfield

Gavi is back from suspension and will surely return to the lineup, and the same is expected of Pedri who like Araujo was rested at the weekend with a “problem” and not an injury, so the magician will be fit again and ready to perform some tricks.

Frenkie De Jong played all 90 minutes at the weekend and is expected to get a rest in this one, with Sergio Busquets likely to retain his pivot spot as the captain plays his final games with the club. Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre are also in contention, but three of the four star midfielders are our choice here.

Attack

Ousmane Dembélé finally started a game after four months, but given the short turnaround from Saturday night it is unlikely the Frenchman gets two starts in a row. And with Raphinha probably getting a rest in this one for rotation purposes, Robert Lewandowski will have two new partners up front.

Our choice is Ferran Torres on the right and Ansu Fati on the left. Both had solid cameos at the weekend off the bench and will look to make an impact from the start, providing creative spark for Pichichi hopeful Lewandowski and maybe finding the net themselves.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; Ferran, Lewandowski, Fati (4-3-3)

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Real Valladolid? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!