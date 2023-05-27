Barcelona are just two weeks away from the end of the season and have one last match at Camp Nou before it closes for renovation for the next 15 months as they welcome Mallorca for some Sunday evening La Liga action.

The champions come into this one on the back of two bad losses and will surely take this one very seriously for several reasons. Not only do they want to get back to winning ways and snap the losing streak, but it’s the last ever match at the current version of the world’s greatest football arena.

It’s also the Camp Nou farewell for two legends as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will play their final home games for the club, and this should be a very special night in the Catalan capital. Here’s how we think Xavi Hernández will line up his troops for Sunday’s battle.

Defense

With the last two results and the special circumstances surrounding this game, there is zero doubt Xavi really wants a win and will field a very strong lineup for this one after some heavy rotations in the last two games.

At the back, after all the noise during the week, Jules Kounde is expected to return at right-back and Ronald Araujo should be good to go after being rested in the last couple of games to fully recover from a minor calf problem. Andreas Christensen will partner the Uruguayan in the middle, and Jordi Alba is expected to start his final home game with Alejandro Balde on the bench for this one.

Midfield

Just like Alba at the back it would be a huge shock to not see Busquets start on his farewell match, with the captain getting one last chance to anchor midfield in front of the home fans.

He probably won’t have his usual partner Pedri alongside him for this one as the medical staff is being overly cautious to avoid an unnecessary late injury for the Spanish magician, but the other two midfield stars are expected to start as Frenkie De Jong and Gavi will likely complete the midfield trio.

Pablo Torre could get a second straight start on the left wing if Xavi decides to go with the four-midfielder system, but the youngster might be on the bench to begin this one.

Attack

Robert Lewandowski scored Barça’s lone goal in midweek and has pretty much wrapped up the Pichichi Trophy as the league’s top scorer in his debut season, but there’s no chance the striker is missing out on the final game at Camp Nou and is a lock to start again.

Ousmane Dembélé is expected to get the nod over Raphinha for this one as the Brazilian has played a ton of football lately and will most likely get a rest, leaving one spot up for grabs on the left. Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati are the two options, and we’re going with Ferran for this one.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran (4-3-3)

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Mallorca? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!