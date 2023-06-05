Robert Lewandowski wins Pichichi award in his debut season with Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski could not find the back of the net against Celta Vigo in Barcelona’s final game of the season but still ends the season as the top scorer in La Liga.

The Poland international tops the standings in his first season in Spanish football, finishing on 23 goals from 34 league games for Xavi’s side.

Lewandowski ended the season four goals ahead of Karim Benzema and seven clear of Espanyol’s Joselu.

Congratulations to Robert Lewandowski, the 2022-23 Pichichi Trophy winner!

pic.twitter.com/nqVztr6KnQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 4, 2023

Lewandowski has won the Pichichi without scoring a single penalty. He’s the first player to do so since Dani Guiza in the 2007-08 season, according to MisterChip.

It’s also the sixth straight season that Lewandowski has finished as the top scorer in his domestic league, having topped the standings in the Bundesliga prior to his move to Barcelona.

Lewandowski ends the season with 33 goals in all competitions. The striker also netted five times in the Champions League, twice in the Copa del Rey, twice in the Supercopa and once in the Europa League.