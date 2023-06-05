 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Marc-Andre ter Stegen wins Zamora Trophy for first time after stunning Barcelona season

Very well deserved

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has clinched the Zamora Trophy for the first time in his career after a stunning La Liga season.

The Germany international had been hoping to break the league record for most clean sheets in a campaign but was beaten by Gabri Veiga on Sunday night at Balaidos.

Veiga’s goal means Ter Stegen missed out on owning the record outright, but he still scoops the Zamora Trophy which should prove to be some consolation.

Barcelona finish the season with just 20 goals conceded and 26 clean sheets. However, there’s no doubt that clinching the title with games to spare hindered Ter Stegen’s record hopes.

Ter Stegen and Barcelona’s defence have been key to the team’s title win this season, with the Germany international getting back to his very best.

Barca had been hoping to keep a clean sheet at Balaidos in the final game of the season, but it was always a tough ask with Celta fighting for their lives at the bottom of the table.

