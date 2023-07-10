Ousmane Dembele tipped to be one of Barcelona’s four captains next season

Ousmane Dembele is being tipped to be one of Barcelona’s four captains for the new 2023-24 season.

There will have to be changes when it comes to the armband for the new campaign following the departures of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Sergi Roberto could take over the armband, while Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo have been tipped to be potential captains.

Diario Sport reckon Dembele is in the running too. The Frenchman is, perhaps surprisingly, one of the longest-serving players in the squad and is about to start his seventh season at the club.

The report details how Xavi has always backed Dembele, while the Frenchman is said to be “loved and respected” by all in the dressing room. It’s been reported previously how Dembele has developed a strong friendship with youngsters Pedri and Gavi.

Xavi spoke about the captaincy issues last week and said there would be “total democracy” when it comes to choosing who will lead the side next season.

