Pedri reveals the bet he had with Xavi last season at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has revealed he had a bet with Xavi last season regarding the amount of goals he would score and ended up losing out.

The midfielder has explained that Xavi wanted him to get into double figures for the campaign but he came up short, scoring just six times for the Catalans and managing just one assist.

Pedri has admitted he’s hoping to improve on both stats in the new campaign.

“I had a bet with the manager last season. He challenged me to score at least 10 goals,” he said. “I failed on the mission to be honest, so I accept the challenge again this season. There’s a lot I can do better. I think last season I provided too few assists.”

The Spain international’s campaign was disrupted through injury once again, and he also detailed the measures he’s been taking in a bid to try and stay out of the treatment room.

“I have been working on strength, and what the backroom staff from the club tell me is very useful,” he said. “All the physios, fitness coaches push me a bit, but it’s what I need to stay healthy. “I am also taking care of what I eat now, my diet. One of the things I can’t eat are my mum’s croquetas! Now I also eat more fish, something I didn’t use to do often.”

Barca have moved to bring in Ilkay Gundogan in the summer window which should ensure Pedri is allowed more time to rest and hopefully stay injury-free.