Getafe boss hits back at Xavi for referee criticism after Barcelona’s La Liga opener

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández did not hold back in his criticism of the refereeing in Barcelona’s 0-0 draw away to Getafe in the opening match of the La Liga season on Sunday in Madrid.

The Blaugrana boss went on a long rant about poor decisions, the inability of referee César Soto Grado to properly punish Getafe’s violent play and time-wasting tactics and said Sunday’s match hurts the league’s product, which Xavi called “an embarrassment”.

Bordalás was asked about Xavi’s quotes in his post-match press conference, and responded in kind:

“I don’t think Xavi is doing La Liga any favors if we want to value it. This is what makes football great, a small team is capable of going toe to toe with the mighty Barça. This is a way for him to justify not getting all three points despite having a great squad. The most violent play in the game came from a Barça player. Everything else he says is just to discredit the great game my team played.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

If there is one human being in the world who knows exactly how to frustrate every single person associated with FC Barcelona, that is José Bordalás. And he’s done it again.

I’m so glad we don’t have to travel to Getafe again for at least a year.