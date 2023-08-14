Raphinha apologizes for red card in Barcelona’s La Liga opener

The lowlight of Barcelona’s ugly goalless draw against Getafe in their La Liga opener on Sunday was undoubtedly the straight red card given to winger Raphinha towards the end of the first half for an intentional elbow thrown by the Brazilian against Getafe full-back Gastón Álvarez.

Raphinha has struggled to win over Barça fans since his arrival last season, and this latest incident will not help his cause. But he decided to take over to social media to take responsibility and apologize for his actions.

“Well, I would like to come here and apologize to my teammates, the staff, the fans and everyone who follows me on Instagram. I made a mistake and could have cost the team even more... This is nt the way I wanted to start the season. I am conscious and responsible for what happened yesterday, with mistakes we learn to get better and I will no doubt get better from this mistake... A lot of you now are hating on me, but this won’t stop me from keep giving my best for this shirt, I’m a Culer and I’ll continue to be one of you... I hope to make up for my error in every possible way with and for this badge.”

Raphinha is expected to be handed a two-game suspension for his sending off, which will give him plenty of time to rethink his conduct and look to play better upon his return.