La Liga referee committee says Barcelona should have had a penalty against Getafe

The biggest decision of the game should have gone Barça’s way

By Renato Gonçalves
Getafe CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The most controversial play in Barcelona’s goalless draw against Getafe last week was the last-second penalty on Ronald Araujo that was denied by VAR and referee César Soto Grado due to an apparent handball on Gavi in the buildup.

Xavi Hernández vehemently protested the decision in his post-match rant about the terrible officiating in last Sunday’s clash, and now the coach’s claims have been backed up by the CTA, La Liga’s refereeing committee.

That’s according to journalist and referee expert Joan Fàbregas, who reports the committee has deemed the handball call on Gavi as incorrect and that Barça should have been awarded a penalty. Because of his mistake, referee Soto Grado will not officiate any matches in Matchday 2.

Fàbregas also reports that Real Madrid should have had a penalty called against them in their 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao last Saturday for a challenge by Éder Militão on Athletic’s Unai Gómez that was incorrectly deemed not a penalty by both the referee and VAR.

I, for one, am absolutely shocked by this development. Shocked, I tell ya!

