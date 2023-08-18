La Liga referee committee says Barcelona should have had a penalty against Getafe

The most controversial play in Barcelona’s goalless draw against Getafe last week was the last-second penalty on Ronald Araujo that was denied by VAR and referee César Soto Grado due to an apparent handball on Gavi in the buildup.

Xavi Hernández vehemently protested the decision in his post-match rant about the terrible officiating in last Sunday’s clash, and now the coach’s claims have been backed up by the CTA, La Liga’s refereeing committee.

That’s according to journalist and referee expert Joan Fàbregas, who reports the committee has deemed the handball call on Gavi as incorrect and that Barça should have been awarded a penalty. Because of his mistake, referee Soto Grado will not officiate any matches in Matchday 2.

EXCLUSIVA



➡️ El CTA considera que la mano de Gavi NO es punible y que se debía pitar PENAL a favor del Barça❌



➡️ El CTA define como PENAL la entrada de Militao sobre Unai Gómez en el ATH-RMA❌



⚠️ Soto Grado, GilMan y Hdez Maeso (RSO-GIR), sin designación en la Jornada 2 pic.twitter.com/XwQFE2EzMz — Joan Fàbregas (@JoanFabregas) August 18, 2023

Fàbregas also reports that Real Madrid should have had a penalty called against them in their 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao last Saturday for a challenge by Éder Militão on Athletic’s Unai Gómez that was incorrectly deemed not a penalty by both the referee and VAR.

I, for one, am absolutely shocked by this development. Shocked, I tell ya!