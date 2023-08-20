Lamine Yamal makes Barcelona history in La Liga win over Cádiz

Lamine Yamal continues to rise through the ranks at Barcelona and after shining in preseason and a very impressive substitute cameo in the La Liga opener against Getafe last week, the youngster made history with his first start for the club in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Cádiz as he became the club’s youngest player ever to start a league match.

Lamine Yamal becomes the youngest player to start a LaLiga game for Barça at the age of 16 years and 38 days! #MadeinLaMasia pic.twitter.com/d6u1wPMjsf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 20, 2023

Yamal played 85 minutes on the night and once again impressed with his aggressive attitude and direct play, and Lamine’s shots and crosses into the box created several dangerous chances in a match Barça dominated but had to wait 82 minutes to find a breakthrough through Pedri before Ferran Torres, who replaced Yamal, scored the second in stoppage time to secure the victory.

Yamal took the opportunity created by the two-game suspension given to Raphinha for his opening day sending off and showed he already is capable of playing regular minutes at a high level for the first team, and Barça fans continued to be dazzled by the talent of a 16-year-old with the potential to be someone truly special in a Blaugrana shirt.