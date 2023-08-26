Barcelona register Marco Alonso after Alejandro Balde picks up knock ahead of Villarreal

Barcelona have registered Marcos Alonso with La Liga ahead of Sunday’s match against Villarreal, with the veteran in line to potentially start the game.

Alejandro Balde has reportedly picked up an ankle knock in training, making him a doubt for the match against Quique Setien’s side.

Alonso is yet to feature this season for Barcelona but could therefore come into the team if Balde is not fit enough to make the starting XI.

Barca have moved to register Alonso after Marc-Andre ter Stegen extended his contract on Friday and reportedly took a pay-cut to help the Catalans out.

The club still need to register Inaki Pena and Inigo Martinez and will be hoping to do so as soon as possible.

Moves for Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix continue to be talked about but are likely to need another departure to be completed.

Clement Lenglet appears the player most likely to go. Reports on Saturday have suggested he’s no longer ruling out a move to Saudi Arabia this summer.