Barcelona’s Ferran Torres: The hard work is paying off!

Ferran Torres was a happy man after coming off the bench and scoring in Barcelona’s 4-3 win over Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday.

The forward’s goal helped Barcelona come from 3-2 down to win a crazy game 4-3 and take home all three points.

Ferran’s had a tough time at Barcelona since joining from Manchester City but feels the work he’s been putting in is finally paying off.

“I’ve been working well, I’m satisfied with how things are going,” he said.

“Sometimes the invisible work is not seen and this work is paying off. The most important thing is to be able to help the team.”

Ferran has now scored in consecutive games for Barcelona in La Liga and looks hungry and keen to make an impact after failing to consistently impress.

Certainly his performances will have given Xavi plenty to think about when it comes to choosing his starting XI next time out.