Fermin Lopez suspended for Barcelona’s clash with Real Betis

Barcelona will not be able to call upon Fermin Lopez’s services for Saturday’s La Liga clash with Real Betis as he will be serving a one-match ban.

Lopez was sent off for Barcelona Atletic against Nastic, but it had initially been reported he would serve his suspension for Rafa Marquez’s side, leaving him available to play against Betis.

It’s now claimed that this is not the case at all. The RFEF have instead told Barcelona that Lopez can’t play for either team this weekend due to his red card.

The news will be a further blow to Lopez who was fairly distraught after the match and has already apologised to Barcelona.

His absence also leaves Xavi with one less option. The Barca coach is already without Pedri and Ronald Araujo and could be without Ilkay Gundogan too.

The Germany captain was forced off injured in midweek in his team’s friendly against France and it’s not completely clear yet if he will play against Betis. The early reports are that it’s just a knock but Xavi could be cautious with Antwerp up next week.