Arturo Vidal explains why he prefers Luis Suarez to Robert Lewandowski

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been chatting about strikers and asked to choose his favorite between Luis Suarez and Robert Lewandowski.

The Chilean made it clear he’s a big fan of both attackers but is in no doubt which one he thinks is the best.

“Luis Suárez or Lewandowski? I don’t know if one day there will be a better forward than them,” he said. “Lewandowski has many qualities, but I prefer Luis Suárez. Suárez has that ‘mischief’ that South American players have, something that Robert doesn’t have.”

Vidal then moved on to talking about midfielders and was asked to compare former Real Madrid star Casemiro with Barca legend Sergio Busquets.

“Busquets, without a doubt,” he added. “In all teams the pivot is always the one who controls the pace, the one who has the most technique, the one who moves the ball... Casemiro doesn’t do any of that, that’s why I prefer Busquets.”

There were also a few words about what it’s like to play against Real Madrid.

“Sometimes I am not sure in which match a specific controversy occurred against Real Madrid,” he explained. “Against Real Madrid I experienced so many robberies in my career, that sometimes I forget details. My teams were robbed so many times.”

Vidal spent two years at Barcelona after leaving Juventus before moving on to Inter. He won La Liga with the Catalans and scored in a famous 5-1 Clasico win over Real Madrid in 2018, on a day when Suarez bagged a hat-trick.