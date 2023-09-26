Jules Kounde thills fans by spending 15 minutes signing autographs before Barcelona match

Jules Kounde was generous with his team on Tuesday ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Real Mallorca.

The France international spent a full 15 minutes signing autographs for supporters and posing for pictures after arriving for the game.

Kounde’s team-mates had all gone straight to the hotel to prepare for tonight’s game, but the defender was willing to take some time out and thrill supporters.

Koundé se ha pasado unos 15 minutos él sólo firmando autógrafos y sacándose fotos con los aficionados en Mallorca. La gente le ha ovacionado. El resto, directos al hotel. Grande @jkeey4. @QueThiJugues @carrusel pic.twitter.com/QQM0bKpIMH — Adrià Albets (@AdriaAlbets) September 26, 2023

It’s been suggested that Kounde could get a rest tonight as Xavi looks to freshen up his team and make some rotations.

The defender has played every minute of the campaign so far but could get the night off, with summer signing Inigo Martinez taking over in the heart of the defense.

Xavi also has Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen fit, while Joao Cancelo is expected to continue at right-back after a bright start to life at Barcelona following his move.