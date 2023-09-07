‘He’s surprised us all’ - Oriol Romeu opens up on Lamine Yamal’s impact at Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Oriol Romeu has been chatting about Lamine Yamal and says the whole squad have been surprised by the teenager this season.

Xavi has handed the 16-year-old some first-team opportunities and has been rewarded with some impressive displays by the forward.

Romeu has joined the growing list of admirers and has been full of praise for Barca’s latest star.

“Lamine has surprised us all. Anyone who says no has not seen him play. He does incredible things for his age and at only 16, he already seems like a spectacular player to me,” he told Catalunya Radio. “Hopefully we can help him so he continues to give us everything he is already giving us because he is already very promising and has a bright future.”

Lamine Yamal is currently on international duty with Spain and will be hoping to debut over the international break. Spain are back in action on Friday against Georgia in Friday in Euro 2024 qualifying.