The final international break of the season is upon us as we gear up for the stretch run of club football in Europe, but before the last two-week international window of the 2023-24 campaign there is a monster game for Barcelona to play this weekend as the Catalans travel to the Spanish capital to meet Atlético Madrid in a crucial La Liga clash at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

Barça come into this one in good spirits after advancing to the Champions League quarter-finals with a win over Napoli, and the Blaugrana need to ensure a Top 4 finish in the league before they can fully focus on the two meetings against Paris Saint-Germain next month. A win over fourth place Atlético would go a long way in their bid to secure a spot in next season’s European Cup, and it would keep Barça’s tiny title hopes alive as well.

Atlético on the other hand are also coming off a big Champions League night and are desperate for three points to keep their Top 4 aspirations intact, and the Colchoneros have been nearly unbeatable at home this season.

Here’s how we think Xavi Hernández will line up his troops for Sunday’s battle.

Defense

The five-day gap between the Napoli game and the trip to Atleti gives Xavi the chance to stick with pretty much the same lineup that started in midweek without having to rotate players, and the boss will be able pick the strongest possible team in his mind to chase a victory at the Metropolitano.

The back four of Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Pau Cubarsí and João Cancelo is undoubtedly the best defensive combination out of the players currently available, and young Cubarsí is making serious strides towards becoming an undisputed starter after yet another impressive showing on his European debut.

If he can follow up his brilliant night against Napoli with another strong all-around game against the threat of Antoine Griezmann and Co., there is no chance we won’t see the young center-back start both games against PSG.

Midfield

Barça’s electric start against Napoli on Tuesday was fueled in large part by the performance of young Fermín López in midfield, and his opening goal was crucial to settle the nerves and set the tone for Barça’s victory. Even though he faded away as his energy levels dropped in the second half, Fermín still had a very strong contribution and deserves to start again.

It wouldn’t be a surprise, however, if Fermín were to be replaced by Sergi Roberto on Sunday after a sensational half-hour cameo by the captain that decided the game against Napoli. Xavi often opts for experience in big away matches, so don’t be shocked if Roberto is the one chosen to partner Andreas Christensen and Ilkay Gündogan.

Attack

Roberto and Fermín might both start anyway with one of them as a false left winger if Xavi opts for full control and a four-man midfield, but we think the coach will go with a true front three. That would mean another start on the left for Raphinha, who offers the energy and intensity necessary for a meeting with Simeone’s Atlético in Madrid.

João Félix started and scored against his parent club when these teams first met earlier this season, but the Portuguese forward is not the same high-flying, free-scoring player and has lost his place in the team. Félix could be a key piece off the bench depending on how the game goes, but it’s hard to see him starting this one.

Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski will complete the front three, and both players are in excellent form and will be the two biggest hopes in attack for Barça as they look for a big win on the road. Ferran Torres could return in this one, but the Shark (and Vitor Roque) will almost definitely begin on the bench.

Possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Cancelo; Fermín, Christensen, Gündogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha (4-3-3)

How do you think Barcelona should line up against Atlético? Let us know your thoughts, predictions and teams in the comments below!