Xavi thinks Barcelona’s João Félix can have “a great game” against parent club Atlético Madrid

Barcelona’s La Liga clash against Atlético Madrid on Sunday has all the ingredients of an epic encounter. Third meets fourth in a crucial game for both teams as they look to secure a Top 4 finish, and this could very well be a preview of a potential Champions League semi-final between the two sides.

The tactical battle of Xavi Hernández and Diego Simeone is always interesting to watch, but the big subplot revolves around João Félix, who returns to the Cívitas Metropolitano for the first time since leaving Atlético on loan last summer.

The circumstances of Félix’s departure are well known, and he certainly didn’t earn any sympathy from the Atlético fans after his performance against the Colchoneros in the first meeting between the two sides this season.

Félix started, was the best player on the pitch, scored the winner and didn’t even hesitate about celebrating, and he certainly showed the type of arrogance and personality needed to face perhaps the most hostile environment of his career when he faces off against his former teammates and the Metropolitano crowd on Sunday.

Félix has been out of form for most of 2024 and has lost his place in the side, but it wouldn’t be a shock to see Xavi giving João a chance to once again punish his parent club. And if you believe Xavi’s words in a press conference on Saturday, there is a really good chance João will indeed get a chance to play against Atleti.

And according to Xavi, Félix is built for the occasion.

“These games are made for the best players. Playing against Atlético you have to show a lot of personality. Tomorrow he must be important, he played a great game in the first meeting. We need a great display from all the players and from João too. “Look, I personally liked the hostile environments. João Félix has a strong and brave character. He wants to show his talent and tomorrow both he and the team have to show personality. He has all the qualities to have a great game tomorrow. “I see him calm, motivated, even extra motivated. He returns to his home or to what has been his home in recent years. He already played a great game in the first meeting and I hope he does it again tomorrow. We need the best Joao Félix against a great team.” Source: Mundo Deportivo

I have personally been skeptical of Félix ever since he joined Barça, and his time at the club has pretty much followed the same pattern of his career so far: a sublime start, a slight drop in form that leads to a loss of confidence, many ups and downs, some awful body language at times, an untimely injury, and a general feeling of frustration about a player with obvious talent who can’t quite realize his full potential.

But I am more than rooting for Félix to stick it to Atlético on Sunday and have a great night to shut all of his critics up (including me). And I also agree with Xavi that João has the ideal personality to ignore the noise and his own poor form and fully focus on having one of the best nights of his young career at the Metropolitano.