Robert Lewandowski reveals how he turned his form around at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski has been chatting about his improved goalscoring form in 2024 while on international duty with Poland.

The Barcelona striker has 11 goals and four assists since the turn of the year after struggling for form ever since the World Cup in Qatar.

Lewandowski spoke about his improvements at a news conference and admits he found the answers he needed after a bit of soul searching.

“The time I spent at Christmas with the family gave me a lot of answers to the questions that arose last year,” he told reporters. “I knew what I needed to improve, what didn’t work and why it happened. I knew I had to change a little my training, working more individually, doing things that made me feel better. Not just me, but the whole team benefits from that.”

Lewandowski also spoke about the next few weeks at Barcelona which will bring crucial games against Real Madrid in La Liga and PSG in the Champions League.

“The most important thing is that we win. I realize that my assist count is going up, but I must admit that goals are the most important for me,” he added. “We are entering a key moment of the season, the Champions League starts again and we need to show our best side. After many difficult moments, we feel good physically that we have made progress. “When you have young players, sometimes every month is worth its weight in gold. I hope that the injured players will return to the team after the break and we will be stronger and more effective. That’s what I wish for us.”

Lewandowski is now hoping to secure Poland a spot at Euro 2024 as they take on Estonia in a play-off on Thursday.