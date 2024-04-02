Why Joan Laporta wants Xavi to continue as Barcelona manager

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already said he wants Xavi to stay on past the end of the season after hearing the coach announce he will step down in the summer.

Rafa Yuste has also said he will try to convince Xavi to change his mind, with the Barca chiefs seemingly unwilling to accept his decision to quit at the end of the season.

Laporta is said to have a couple of big reasons for wanting to keep Xavi on for at least another campaign, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The first is that Laporta thinks Xavi is the best person to work with the club’s young players. Xavi has been willing to trust his youngsters during his tenure, making Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi regular starters in his team and handing out debuts to a host of starlets.

Xavi’s faith has been repaid by fierce loyalty from the younger players who will give absolutely everything for the coach - a factor that Laporta thinks has helped raise the level of the rest of the squad.

Laporta also thinks that Xavi has handled the veterans in the squad well and has improved the performances of players such as Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

The Barcelona president’s plan is said to be to keep Xavi until 2025. Laporta then hopes to be able to bring in Erling Haaland from Manchester City to strengthen the squad and replace Robert Lewandowski.