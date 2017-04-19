The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana will try to make another miracle European comeback when they welcome Juventus to Camp Nou for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, and coach Luis Enrique has called up his men for battle.

This is the squad in full:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Jasper Cillessen

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 14. Javier Mascherano, 18. Jordi Alba, 19. Lucas Digne, 20. Sergi Roberto, 23. Samuel Umtiti

Midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Denis Suarez, 8. Andrés Iniesta, 21. André Gomes, 28. Carles Aleñá

Forwards: 9. Luis Suárez, 10. Lionel Messi, 11. Neymar Jr., 17. Paco Alcácer

Plenty of good news regarding today's squad: Mascherano is back from injury, Neymar is available to play in the Champions League, Busquets is back from suspension, Mathieu isn't in the squad per technical decision, which means he isn't good enough for this match, which is true!!! Jordi Masip also misses out, while Aleix Vidal, Arda Turan and Rafinha Alcântara can't play due to injury.

********

Predicted starting lineup (3-3-1-3):

Ter Stegen; Mascherano, Piqué, Umtiti; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Messi; Roberto, Suárez, Neymar

The match kicks off on Wednesday at 8:45pm CET / 7:45pm BST (UK) / 2:45pm ET, 11:45am PT (USA) / 12:15am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA! REMUNTAREM!