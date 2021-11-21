Barcelona can’t use Ilias Akhomach or Eze Abde against Benfica

Barcelona won’t be able to use either Ilias Akhomach or Ez Abde in Tuesday’s crunch Champions League clash against Benfica at the Camp Nou.

The two youngsters both played 45 minutes for Barca on Saturday as Xavi began life as the club’s first-team coach with a 1-0 derby win.

Barca are short of options in attack for the Champions League match with Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Martin Braithwaite, and Sergio Aguero all out but will also have to cope without the two teenagers.

Ilias is suspended after being sent off playing for Juvenil A in the UEFA Youth League, while Abde is not registered and so can’t be called up, according to Diario Sport.

Ferran Jutgla, who has also trained with the first team since Xavi arrived, is also not registered and so is another option that will have to be ruled out.

The news means that Xavi will have to tweak his line up, and possibly his formation, for what is a crunch game in Group E.

The new boss does have Philippe Coutinho, Yusuf Demir and Luuk de Jong available and could use Gavi on the left again with Memphis Depay in a central position.

A win will take Barcelona through to the knockout stages but defeat would see Benfica leapfrog the Catalans in the table head of a final group match at Bayern Munich,