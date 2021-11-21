Sergino Dest back in Barcelona training ahead of Benfica clash

Barcelona have been handed some good news on the injury front with Sergino Dest back in training on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s important Champions League clash.

The right-back has been out with a back injury and has missed games against Celta Vigo and Espanyol as well as the USMNT’s recent World Cup qualifiers.

It’s still not clear if Dest will be available for the visit of Benfica. Reports in Spain suggest he may have to wait until Saturday’s trip to Villarreal in La Liga to return.

Barca will train again late on Monday before the match with Xavi set to give a press conference before the session when we may get an update on Dest.

If the 21-year-old doesn’t make it then Oscar Mingueza could continue at right-back, although Sergi Roberto is also an option for the new coach.

Tuesday’s match is a crucial game in Barca’s bid to qualify for the last 16. A win will ensure safe passage but the team will need no reminding they were beaten 3-0 in Portugal.