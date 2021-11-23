Sergi Roberto ruled out of Barcelona’s UCL clash against Benfica

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that Sergi Roberto will miss Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Benfica at the Camp Nou.

The 29-year-old hasn’t featured since the defeat to Rayo Vallecano, that proved to be Ronald Koeman’s last game in charge, and is continuing to struggle with an injury.

Here’s the latest from Barca:

LATEST NEWS | @SergiRoberto10 continues to have right quadriceps discomfort. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/CL6CUWA9RK — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 22, 2021

Roberto had been tipped by some outlets to come into the team at right-back in place of Oscar Mingueza but that will not now be the case.

Mingueza could continue although there’s also a chance Sergino Dest may return. The USMNT returned to training on Sunday and took part in Monday’s session too.

Ousmane Dembele also trained with the team on Monday ahead of the match and hasn’t been ruled out of the fixture just yet.

The Frenchman’s only appearance so far this season came in the win against Dynamo Kiev last time out, and Xavi told his pre-match press conference he’d see how the forward was feeling after the session.