Marc-Andre ter Stegen: Everyone sees the change with Xavi at Barcelona

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen says the changes Xavi has made to the team since arriving are clear after Tuesday’s draw with Benfica.

The Catalans played out an entertaining stalemate at the Camp Nou that leaves Barca’s destiny in their own hands ahead of the final round of fixtures, although Benfica have the easier fixture on paper.

Ter Stegen spoke to reporters after the match and was proud of his team’s performance despite the result.

“It was a super intense game. We deserved more, I’m proud of the team,” he said. “We faced a team that scored three goals against us in the first leg and they’re a great team. We did a great job and a great effort, but unfortunately we couldn’t score. It wasn’t easy. We just missed the goal. “Everyone sees the change with Xavi. We are all very plugged in. We have an idea of ​​playing that is very difficult for the opponent to defend. We leave them very little space to mark us. This is good. With this attitude we will win for sure.”

Barcelona can still progress but will likely need to beat Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena to progress to the last 16. The Bavarian giants have a 100 percent record in the group so far but may play a weakened team with top spot already assured.