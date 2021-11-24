Xavi: Playing like this Barcelona can compete with anyone

Barcelona boss Xavi was in confident mood after Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Benfica in the Champions League and is confident the team can still progress to the last 16.

The result leaves Barcelona in second place in the group and likely needing a win at Bayern Munich in their final game to progress.

Xavi feels his team can get three points at the Allianz Arena and is happy with what he’s seen so far from his players.

“What makes me most optimistic is seeing the team playing in this way,” he said. “Playing like this we can compete with anyone. Seeing what I’ve seen, we can go to Munich and win. The positive news is we still depend on ourselves. “We were the better side. It was a good game. If we had just scored one goal it would have been a great game. In the end, it’s a point that feels like much less. “Being positive, I think we played well. The idea is catching on. We just lacked that goal. This is the Barca we want but we must be more clinical. That’s one goal in two games — and that was a penalty. “We have to restore the confidence of the players that score goals. I’m not just talking about the forwards, either, but the midfielders that arrive from deep as well.” Source | ESPN

Barca sit two points ahead of Benfica heading into the final round of fixtures with the Portuguese side taking on Dynamo Kiev at home in their last game. If the two sides do finish level on points then Benfica would still progress because of a superior head-to-head record.