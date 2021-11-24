Ansu Fati tipped to make Barcelona return against Bayern Munich

Barcelona’s draw with Benfica on Tuesday has left the Catalan giants needing a win at Bayern Munich in their final group game to guarantee a spot in the last 16.

It’s a tough fixture for Barcelona and they will be hoping Ansu Fati is fit to return for the tie after picking up a hamstring injury against Celta Vigo.

Xavi “hopes” to have Fati available for the crunch match and the youngster could be available to play some part in the game, according to AS.

Diario Sport also have an update on Fati and think he might be available for the trip to the Allianz Arena.

The report also reckons that Xavi could just use him as a second-half substitute much like he did with Ousmane Dembele against Benfica on Tuesday.

A Fati return would be a huge boost for Barcelona with the teenager having scored four goals in eight appearances for the Catalans this season.

Goals have been a real problem for Barcelona in Europe. The team have managed just two in the group stages so far, both of those coming against Dynamo Kiev.