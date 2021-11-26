Joan Laporta ‘convinced’ Barcelona can beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is pretty confident when it comes to the team’s chances of making it through to the last 16 of the Champions League.

The Catalan giants need a win at Bayern Munich to guarantee a place in the knockout stages in their final group game.

Laporta has been asked about the team’s European hopes and is confident a victory at the Allianz Arena is on the cards.

“Beating Bayern is something that can be achieved. There is going to be a miracle, I am convinced that we are going to win,” he said. “There is a way to go; Xavi is very motivated and very strong. I hope everything goes well for us, I think that at the moment Xavi’s arrival has generated a little respect in our opponents. They know we can do it again.” Source | Diario AS

Laporta will be hoping Barca can make it through for financial as well as footballing reasons as the prize money is far higher in the Champions League than in the Europa League.