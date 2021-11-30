Barcelona’s UCL clash with Bayern could be played without fans

Barcelona’s Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich on December 8 could be played without fans at the Allianz Arena due to the Covid situation in Bavaria.

Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder called for a return to empty stadiums on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel and other state leaders.

“It makes no sense in the foreseeable future to admit viewers again,” he said. “It is an important demand that we decide today that we will no longer admit viewers in the future. If that doesn’t work at the federal level, we would do it for Bavaria alone.”

It’s been reported that Bayern will play their next three home games (against Barca, Mainz, and Wolfsburg) without supporters in attendance.

Bayern’s next fixture is actually away from home and sees the Bavarian giants head to Borussia Dortmund for Der Klassiker.

Barca host Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday and will then turn their focus back to the Champions League.

Xavi takes his side to Germany knowing they must win to guarantee qualification to the last 16 but face a difficult challenge against a Bayern team that has already sealed top spot.

Barcelona will also qualify if Benfica fail to beat Dynamo Kiev. Should the two teams finish level on points then the Portuguese side will progress due to a superior head-to-head record.