Thomas Muller rants about Messi’s Ballon d’Or win

There have certainly been some hard feelings about former Barcelona man Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win this week. One man who didn’t leave his feelings up in the air was Thomas Mueller.

The Bayern Munich teammate of Robert Lewandowski left no question what he thought of Messi’s win in a post online following the award.

“From a Bavarian, Polish and also from a German point of view, the award of the Ballon d’Or last night was definitely a disappointment. For some, even a little more. “Although I’ve been in the business for a bit longer and was therefore not really surprised by the outcome (it was similar with Franck Ribéry in 2013), the whole thing has formed a thought in me or solidified it again: we have great players in the Bundesliga and do not have to hide. “For worldwide recognition, however, further international successes are necessary. “For me, too, this is a huge motivation to throw everything into the balance in order to bring the Champions League back to Munich and to show the football world what is going on. And above all, what German football has to offer. “We have the next opportunity to do so next Wednesday in the Champions League match against FC Barcelona. Let’s tackle it!” Muller | Source

Lovely, now we get to face an angry Bayern next week. Should be fun!