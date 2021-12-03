Joan Laporta downbeat on Ansu Fati’s chances of facing Bayern Munich

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been talking about Ansu Fati’s chances of facing Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week and is not too optimistic.

Fati has been out since injuring a hamstring in the first half of Barca’s 3-3 draw against Celta Vigo and it had been hoped he might return for the trip to the Allianz Arena.

However, Laporta has offered an update on the teenager in an interview with TV3 and admits the game is likely to come too soon.

“He wanted to play but the doctors have told me that it is very difficult,” he said. “You have to protect the player so that he does not relapse and spend more time out.”

It seems that Barca will have to make do without their teenage talisman for what is a vital game against the Bavarian giants in their final group fixture.

Laporta also spoke about rumors that Dr Ricard Pruna is set to return to the club and work with Xavi and confirmed the deal was “already done.”