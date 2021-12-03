Barcelona’s UCL showdown with Bayern to go ahead without fans

Barcelona’s final Champions League group game against Bayern Munich next week at the Allianz Arena will be played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

There have been whispers the match would have to go ahead without fans and Barca confirmed the news on Friday in a statement.

“It is now official: Bayern Munich v FC Barcelona will be played behind closed doors. The game corresponding to Match Day Six in the Champions League will be played without fans in the stadium due to the serious increase in coronavirus cases in the German region of Bavaria in the last few weeks.” Source | FC Barcelona

It’s a big night for Barca who will progress to the last 16 with a victory over Bayern but could also end up dropping into the Europa League if they don’t.

The other game in the group sees Benfica host Dynamo Kiev. The Portuguese side will progress if they win and Barca don’t. If the two teams finish level on points Benfica will also go through because of a superior head-to-head record.