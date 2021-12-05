Ansu Fati ruled out of Barcelona’s UCL clash at Bayern - report

Barcelona will reportedly have to cope without Ansu Fati against Bayern Munich on Wednesday in the Champions League with the striker ruled out of the clash.

It had been hoped that Fati might be fit for the trip to the Allianz Arena but his return has been pushed back, according to Diario AS.

The “best-case scenario” would see Fati return against Elche on December 14 which means he’ll also sit out the team’s next La Liga match at Osasuna.

Xavi is said to be unwilling to take any risks with Fati who has been told it’s better for him to wait another two weeks than come back now and risk a relapse.

The Barca boss spoke about the youngster ahead of the defeat to Real Betis and admitted he’s desperate to get back to action.

“Ansu is doing a tremendous effort to be back with the team and it makes me emotional to see how hard he works. We know the importance of that game but I hope and I want him to be comfortable,” he said. “We know that these next matches are important for us. Until he’s 100% he won’t be back with the team. I’m not going to force any players. We did that in the past and we lost them. When he’s 100% he’ll be back with the team.”

Fati’s absence is a blow but Xavi does look like he’ll be able to count on Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman put in another lively cameo off the bench against Real Betis and could make his first start of the 2021-22 campaign at Bayern.